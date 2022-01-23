Battle for UP: Fourth Congress candidate joins SP

Bareilly, Jan 23 (IANS) The Congress has 'lost' its fourth candidate to the Samajwadi Party (SP) after Supriya Aron, along with her husband and former MP Praveen Singh Aron, joined it.



Supriya will now contest from Bareilly Cantt on an SP ticket.



It was only recently that the Congress had announced her name from the seat. However, she was yet to file her nomination on behalf of the party.



Earlier, Gajraj Singh, Congress candidate from Hamirpur, Bansi Pahadia from Khurja and Yusuf Ali form Chamroha had left the party to join the SP after their candidature was announced.



The party has lost four candidates to the SP till now.



Supriya Aron is a former mayor of Bareilly and she enjoys considerable local support.



Praveen Aron told reporters: "We joined the SP to ensure a stable government and to save our democratic institutions. We aim to provide an independent and full majority government led by Akhilesh Yadav in the state."



Praveen had shot to limelight in 2009 when he defeated senior BJP leader Santosh Gangwar. It was the only time since 1989 that Gangwar lost the seat.



Meanwhile, Congress city president Ajay Shukla said: "Many people change parties but Praveen Singh has proved that he is in politics just for personal benefits. He has changed parties for the fourth time and this will be the last nail in his political career. To be honest, we all are relieved that the party can give the ticket to a dedicated candidate now."



--IANS

