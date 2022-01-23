Battle for UP: Cong candidiate externed for 6 months

Aligarh (UP), Jan 23 (IANS) Almost a week after the Congress declared Salman Imtiaz as its party candidate for the Aligarh city seat, the district administration has 'thrown him out' citing "threat to peace" as the reason for his externment.



Imtiaz, a former president of the AMU students' union, has been externed from the district for six months over his alleged role in criminal activities, including violence on the campus during an anti-CAA agitation.



He was declared a candidate by the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) on January 13 and filed his nomination papers on January 20.



The externment order, pasted on his house was issued by additional district magistrate (ADM), city, Rakesh Kumar Patel under the Uttar Pradesh Control of Goonda Act.



The order stated that Imtiaz was "a threat to the peace of the city and his presence posed a danger to the public."



Several other AMU students were also issued such ban orders.



As per the order, six FIRs have been registered against Imtiaz under various IPC sections, including attempt to murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and destruction of public properties at Civil Lines police station during anti-CAA protests in 2019 and 2020.



Imtiaz has been pitted against BJP nominee Mukta Raja, wife of sitting MLA Sanjeev Raja, and Samajwadi Party candidate Zafar Alam from Aligarh city constituency.



