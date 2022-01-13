Battle for UP: Cong 1st list of 125 candidates includes 50 women

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday announced the first list of candidates of her party and declared the names of 125 candidates in which 50 are women, constituting 40 per cent of the candidates.



The women have been chosen from diverse backgrounds. These include the mother of Unnao Rape Survivor; Poonam Pandey an Asha Worker; Nida Ahmed, a journalist; and social activist Sadaf Jafar from Lucknow who was at forefront of anti-CAA protests.



Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had earlier announced that 40 per cent of the tickets would be given to women and had coined a slogan - 'girls can fight'.



Priyanka said, "We wanted to give a chance to the people who have been fighting for their rights, so the real people will get the chance to fight for their cause."



She said that political rights need to be given to the women.



The Congress leader said that the party has tried to change the political narrative of the state and wants that there should be discussion on employment, health, law and order and other women related issues.



