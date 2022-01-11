Battle for UP: Cases for violation of model code lodged

Lucknow, Jan 11 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Police have lodged first two cases of violation of model code of conduct (MCC) against Congress and Samajwadi party leaders in Jaunpur and Saharanpur district.



An FIR for violation of the model code of conduct has been lodged against Imran Masood and over 300 persons.



Imran Masood, on Monday, quit the Congress and announced his decision to join the Samajwadi Party.



According to the FIR filed by Station House Officer (SHO) Piyush Dixit of Kutubsher police station, "Imran Masood had organised an unauthorised public meeting at his residence to lure voters ahead of upcoming polls, which was a clear violation of model code."



The Kutubsher police named 11 men, including Imran Masood, and booked 300 unnamed persons under IPC section 171 H (Illegal payments in connection with an election), 188, 269,270 and Epidemic Act section 3 & 4.



Saharanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) city Rajesh Kumar said, "Imran Masood had organised a public gathering at his Ambla road residence without taking permission even though he was well aware of model code implementation. Further, the men gathered at his residence were not following Covid protocol. FIR in the matter has been lodged."



Another case was lodged against former Congress MLA Nadeem Javed. He was accused of taking out an unauthorised convoy of five SUVs with party flags to address a gathering in the Mazdiha village of Shahganj police limits on Sunday evening in Jaunpur district.



A video of the incident was widely shared on social media, featuring Javed's convoy passing through the state highway with high pitch hooter sound and Congress flag.



After the incident, SHO Shahganj Sudhir Kumar Arya lodged an FIR against Nadeem Javed under IPC section 188, Representation of the People Act Section 133 and Motor Vehicle Act 177.



Superintendent of Police (city) Sanjay Kumar, said, "The FIR against the Congress leader has been lodged for violating the model code of conduct. Prima facie the allegation against him was found true, as the video was shot on Sunday."



Meanwhile, Samajwadi party former MLA Guddu Pandit a.k.a. Bhagwan Sharma's convoy of SUVs led by a Range Rover were detained in Bulandshahr for a short time.



Circle Officer Dibai, Vandana Sharma caught them plying on the road with party flag. The entire incident was video graphed. Later after thorough checking, SUVs were let off.



Meanwhile, the BJP MLA from Bhojipura constituency in Bareilly was also booked under Epidemic Act as well as for violating the model code.



Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Shahzil Islam had complained to the district administration about the MLA Bahoran Lal Maurya's alleged act of distributing blankets and food packets at Swami Divyanand Ashram auditorium in Bhojipura on Sunday.



A video of the act was widely circulated.



District Magistrate Manvendra Singh said, "Based on the preliminary inquiry into the viral video, assistant returning officer Atul Yadav has filed a complaint against MLA Bahoran Lal Maurya under sections of the Representation of the People Act and under Epidemic Act."



