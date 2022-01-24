Battle for UP: BJP slams Akhilesh over Pak remark, seeks apology

Lucknow, Jan 24 (IANS) The BJP has mounted a blistering attack on Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for his statement in which he reportedly said that it is China and not Pakistan which is India's real enemy.



Talking to reporters on Monday, BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said that the SP chief's journey began with Jinnah and has come to its logical conclusion with Pakistan.



"Jo Jinnah se kare pyar, wo Pakistan se kaise kare inkaar. If Akhilesh has any morality left, he should immediately apologize for his statement," said Patra.



The spokesman further said that if Pakistan was not India's enemy, then why were Indian soldiers being killed in firing in Kashmir and why were terror attacks being orchestrated against India.



"Akhilesh Yadav's statement is the height of appeasement," he stated.



Sambit Patra alleged that the SP was not releasing its list of candidates because it included mafia and goondas.



"I have been told by my friends in the media that candidates' names are being sent by WhatsApp but the list is not being officially released. SP released the name of Kairana candidate Nahid Hasan and everyone knows that he landed in jail," he said.



Patra further said that if Akhilesh had his way, he would have named Yakub Memon and Kasab as his candidates.



"If Akhilesh has any morality, he should publish his candidates' list so that the world can know what kind of people he has fielded," he said.



Referring to the SP letter to Election Commission, seeking a ban on opinion polls, Sambit Patra said that on March 10 when votes are counted, SP will blame the EVMs.



He said that this election was between Purvanchal Expressway, Ganga Expressway and Bundelkhand Expressway versus Mafia expressway, goonda expressway and 'rangdari'(extortion) expressway.



Patra also congratulated the people of Uttar Pradesh on its 73rd foundation day and said that the perception of the state had changed after 2017.



