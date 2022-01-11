Battle for UP: BJP sends teams from other states for poll management

Lucknow, Jan 11 (IANS) Teams of BJP leaders from Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi will now camp in Uttar Pradesh and other poll-bound states to assist the party units in campaigning for the Assembly elections.



The idea behind seeking reinforcement from other states is that being 'outsiders', these party workers will be able to assess the mood of the voters and give feedback accordingly.



These members will work on Panna Pramukh committees, Booth Pramukh committees, Ward pramukh committees and make appropriate changes in the strategy.



Later, meetings of all will be organised and they will be trained.



"We will create micro-level teams for UP elections. The accommodation and transportation facility will be managed by the local BJP leaders in each zone," said a party functionary.



He further informed that a total of 165 members have been sent from Gujarat and 14 of them are from Uttar Pradesh but settled in Gujarat, while the others are from across Gujarat.



