Battle for UP: BJP releases list of 91 more candidates

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) The BJP on Friday released the names of 91 more candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.



Prominent names in the list include ministers Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West and Nan Kumar Gupta 'Nandi' from Allahabad South Assembly constituencies respectively.



The BJP has fielded Ved Prakash Gupta from Ayodya. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's media advisor Shaabh Mani Tripathi has been fielded from Deoria.



With the fresh list, the BJP has released names of 295 candidates for the 403 Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. In the previous six lists, the BJP has announced 204 candidates for the first four phases.



The BJP has given tickets to nine women candidates in the current list of candidates.



The BJP women candidates in the new list are Sindhuja Mishra (Kunda), Neelam Karwariya (Meja), Aarti Kol (Karaon), Aarti Tiwari (Goshainganj), Saroj Sonkar (Balha), Anupama Jaiswal (Bahraich), ANeelam Sonkar (lalganj), Manju Sonkar (Mehnagar) and Sunita Parishit Singh (Zamania).



On January 15, the BJP released its first list of 107 candidates for Uttar Pradesh, which included names of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur (Urban) Assembly constituency and deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu Assembly seat in Prayagraj district.



On January 21, the BJP released its fourth list of 85 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll.



The BJP Central election Committee (CEC) has finalised the names of party candidates for all the remaining seats of Uttar Pradesh. The names to be finalised for the remaining seats will be announced in the coming days. A well-placed source in the party said that CEC meeting was held on January 25 to discuss the names of party candidates for Uttar Pradesh and after long deliberation the names for the remaining seats were finalised.



The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.



