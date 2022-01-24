Battle for UP: BJP plans to connect with 12 Cr voters

Lucknow, Jan 24 (IANS) The BJP in Uttar Pradesh is going full steam on its ambitious plan to visit four crore houses of beneficiaries of the Central and state schemes under its 'Har ghar BJP' plan. The party aims at connecting with 12 crore voters through this.



The BJP workers are pasting stickers of the party symbol 'Lotus' at the entrance of homes of the beneficiaries and greeting the members with 'tilak'.



While Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the party's door-to-door campaign blitz from Kairana and other west UP Assembly seats, the BJP workers are visiting the beneficiaries in other districts.



"With each household having an average 3 members of voting age, the party hopes to connect with, at least, 12 crore voters in this campaign. The BJP leadership has chalked out a special strategy to reach out to every household, particularly those who have availed benefits of various Central and state government-run schemes in all 403 Assembly segments across the state," said a party functionary.



The party has assigned local leaders with the responsibility for successfully running the campaign.



A simultaneous campaign is being run on social media too while teams of five party workers and leaders are knocking at doors, particularly in slums.



Besides, the party is specially focusing on specific pockets where it had received less votes in 2017 Assembly elections.



