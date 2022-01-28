Battle for UP: BJP MLA asks supporters to teach 'them' a lesson

Kanpur (UP), Jan 28 (IANS) Mahesh Trivedi, the BJP MLA from Kidwai Nagar Assembly seat in Kanpur, has been caught on camera making a controversial statement against his rivals while addressing a gathering.



In the video, the MLA is seen exhorting his supporters to hit anarchists with sticks, shoes and slippers.



He repeated this twice, but asked his supporters not to shoot them.



In the beginning of the video that has gone viral, the MLA is heard saying, "This time, the people who are anarchists, who talk one-sidedly and abuse power hit them with sticks, slippers, but don't shoot. Rest we will see."



In the concluding part of the video, he is heard again saying, "We should take steps to eliminate the opponents, especially the Congress which is here. Don't you worry we, our army, ideology, organisation are together but don't shoot and we will see them by all means."



Mahesh Trivedi, admitting to have made the statement and describing the video as his own, said, "If our workers stand up to teach the anarchists, who have biased belief and instil fear among voters, a lesson -- even if it is done with a stick-then we are with them and this is what I have said."



He further said that he never backtracks and added, "If our supporters use sticks, slippers and shoes to cure the trouble-makers, then we will fight and die for our workers."



The video went viral a day after the nomination process started. It was live streamed on social media by one of the supporters present at the gathering.



Taking a dig at Trivedi's statement, the Samajwadi Party tweeted, "This is the real face and character of BJP. Election Commission should immediately initiate action against the MLA's viral video".



Meanwhile, the district magistrate Kanpur, Neha Sharma said, "The administration has taken note of the video. We are examining its content and strict action will be taken if violations are found."



--IANS

amita/dpb

