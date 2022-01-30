Battle for UP: BJP launches 'Voter Connect Digital Campaign'

Lucknow, Jan 30 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a targeted plan to cover at least 5 lakh households under its 'Voters Connect Digital Campaign' to woo voters in 12 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.



As per the party's organisational structure, these 12 administrative districts form 16 organisational districts of BJP's Kashi Prant, with many administrative districts sub divided further for better organisational working.



"Under it, we plan to cover a minimum of 7,000 houses each in all the 69 Assembly constituencies of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including 12 in Prayagraj, seven in Pratapgarh and three in Kaushambhi besides others districts like Bijnor, Sonbhadra, Varanasi, Amethi etc with an aim to ensure a clean sweep for the BJP in the 2022 polls," said Rajni Kant, Kashi Prant co-convener of the BJP's NGO cell.



"We are interacting with voters and compiling all details in a digital format like district, name of assembly segment and voters, their mobile numbers, address, polling booth details, expectations from government, as well as details of the BJP worker who visited the house."



Kant said help of NGOs active in different assembly segments, including rural areas, too was being taken in this mission also called 'Digital Vijay Abhiyan-2022'.



BJP leaders and members of the party's NGO cell have also intensified their door-to-door drive and are aggressively urging them to vote.



Aiming for a record show, BJP workers will also interact with members of women self-help groups (SHGs), Asha, social workers and others, listing out the welfare schemes of the Union and state governments.



The BJP state leadership has also chalked out a special strategy to reach out to each house ahead of polling day and many teams have been formed to connect with voters.



--IANS

amita/ksk/







