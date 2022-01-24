Battle for UP: BJP announces one more candidate

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The BJP on Monday released its fifth list of one candidate for upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.



With one more candidate in its fifth list, the party has announced 196 candidates for 403 members of the Assembly.



In the latest list, the BJP has fielded Ajay Pratap Singh from Thakurdwara Assembly constituency of the state. In a statement, BJP national General Secretary Arun Singh said that the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) has approved one name for the polls.



Last Friday, the BJP released its fourth list of 85 candidates, while on Wednesday, it announced one more candidate in its third list.



In its second list released on Tuesday, the BJP has announced two more candidates.



On January 15, the BJP released its first list of 107 candidates for Assembly polls. In the first list, it announced that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur (Urban) and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to contest from Sirathu in Prayagraj district.



The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10.



Counting of votes will be held on March 10.



