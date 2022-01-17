Battle for UP: Bikru waits for its real election

Kanpur, Jan 17 (IANS) Bikru, the sleepy hamlet that woke up to the massacre of eight policemen on July 3, 2020 and then was blinded by the media spotlight that trailed the movement of every resident, is now returning to normal.



Bikru is going to get its first taste of democracy in the upcoming Assembly elections.



"For 25 years, it was gangster Vikas Dubey who decided the outcome of the elections here. Last year in the panchayat elections, we could elect a representative of our choice but now we are preparing for a full-fledged election," says Bikha Lal, a local resident.



Dubey, the noted gangster accused of the July 3 massacre, was shot dead in an encounter on July 10 the same year.



The village, located about 30 km from Kanpur, was living under the shadow of fear when Dubey's writ ran large.



His death demolished his empire-both financial and criminal, and his family has also not visited Bikru after the incident.



Last week, as the paramilitary forces marched through Bikru streets to instil a sense of confidence in the local residents, the villagers welcomed them with sweets and put 'tilak' on their forehead.



The newly-elected village head, Madhu Kamal, along with other residents welcomed them.



However, stories, tales and anecdotes about Dubey are now a part of Bikru folklore.



Each resident has a story that could be different from the one that another has and mediapersons are now welcomed with open arms.



