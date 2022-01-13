Battle for UP: Another BJP MLA quits, goes with Maurya

Lucknow, Jan 13 (IANS) The series of resignations from the BJP in Uttar Pradesh continued for a third day on Thursday after Mukesh Varma, the legislator from Shikohabad in Firozabad, also quit.



In his letter addressed to the state BJP president, Varma alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government, in the past five years, has failed to address the problems of weaker sections, youths, farmers, Dalits and OBCs.



He said that small traders and businessmen had suffered in the regime.



The legislator also stated that he would now work under the leadership of former Cabinet Minister Swami Prasad Maurya.



Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan (both ministers) Roshan Lal Varma, Brijendra Prajapati, Bhagwati Sharan Sagar, Vinay Shakya and Avatar Singh Bhadana resigned in past two days.



Barring Bhadana who has joined the RLD, all the other legislators are likely to join the Samajwadi Party on Friday.



--IANS

amita/ksk/







