Battle for UP: Another BJP candidate chased away in his constituency

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 27 (IANS) Yet another BJP candidate was chased away by angry locals while he was campaigning in the Shakarpur village in Asmoli constituency in Sambhal district.



In a widely circulated video, BJP candidate Harendra Singh Rinku can be seen being heckled by locals who can be heard purportedly saying that BJP had 'planted spikes at the Ghazipur border to disrupt the peaceful farmers' agitation'.



They alleged that the BJP workers 'opened fire' at protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, besides 'using water cannons and tear gas'. One of them is heard saying, "We would not allow any BJP leader to enter the village."



Another protester said, "We can't forget what the BJP did to farmers."



Sources said that the people who protested against the BJP candidates were from a farmers' union.



Meanwhile, Singh told reporters that, "There were a few men who initially talked to me by introducing themselves as farmers. Later, we found that they were SP workers who tried to disrupt peace. I have requested the district panchayati raj officer to look at the condition of the village and complete all the pending work there. The village head is supporting us and I met many locals who promised to vote for BJP. They are unhappy with the SP candidate as no promises were fulfilled by her."



The sitting MLA from Asmoli is the SP's Pinki Yadav. She had won the seat in 2012 too.



Similar incidents where the BJP candidates have been roughly treated, have been reported from other constituencies as well.



Earlier this week, stones were hurled on the convoy of Manindar Pal Singh, BJP candidate from Siwalkhas constituency in the Chur village of Meerut.



The attack left the window panes of his car broken. Singh was visiting the Jat-dominated village for campaigning when the attack took place. A video of the incident soon surfaced on social media.



The BJP blamed a 'disgruntled RLD' for the attack while the latter blamed the BJP for 'plotting the attack against itself to gain sympathy votes.'



BJP candidate in Muzaffarnagar, Vikram Saini, was chased away by the people of Munwarpur village. He was forced to return to his car and leave the venue.



The villagers raised slogans against Saini, who had visited the village last week, as part of election campaigning.



Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also had to beat a hasty retreat from his Sirathu Assembly segment when the local people raised slogans against him.



--IANS

amita/dpb



