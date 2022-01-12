Battle for UP: Amit Shah holds meet for 2nd consecutive day

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Amid political turmoil in Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding a meeting with party's state core group members for the second day in a row on Wednesday at the headquarters in the national capital.



The meeting is also being attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, among others.



In 10-hour-long Tuesday's meeting, deliberations were held on probable candidates and all other aspects of state Assembly polls. Shah, who is also party's former national president, had taken stock of constituency wise electoral equation and ground situation.



The meeting had also discussed equations on 172 constituencies which are going to the polls in the first, second and third phase.



It is being said that every seat was discussed in detail. Names sent by party's state unit, report cards of present MLAs, survey reports from different media houses and possibility of victory, were discussed in detail.



Polling for first, second and third phases will be held on February 10, 14 and 20 on 58, 55 and 59 seats respectively.



The meeting, which is underway, is expected to discuss other phases of polls and constantly changing political environment in the state. Discussion on strategy to counter-attack opposition is also likely to take place in the meeting.



