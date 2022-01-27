Battle for UP: Akhilesh slams Yogi govt in open letter

Lucknow, Jan 27 (IANS) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, in an open letter to the people, has slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over a range of issues, terming the current phase as "half income, double inflation", adding that the present government has only brought "difficulties and troubles".



He wrote, "Apart from the poor and oppressed, the skilled and unskilled workers, unemployed youths, people who have been sacked from their job due to the dire state of the economy, businessmen, industrialists and farmers have also been suffering due to the current phase of 'half income, double inflation'. Actually, since the present government came into power, it has only brought difficulties and troubles."



Yadav, who posted the letter on Twitter, urged people to pledge to save the constitution which led to the formation of this great republic.



"To bring the positive change, let us move forward with the positive, progressive and practical politics that does not favour only a sect of people but takes everyone together," Yadav said.



He further said: "This government has divided society into two parts. On one hand, there are people who are continuously getting richer and on the other hand, there are people who are continuously getting poorer. Even among the wealthy, only a few persons are cornering wealth. The middle class is getting crushed in the middle. Their savings and interest on which their future depends are also not safe in banks."



--IANS

amita/shb/