Battle for UP: Akhilesh is daydreaming about winning, says Maurya

Lucknow, Jan 31 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is daydreaming of winning the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.



Maurya said that the BJP is ready to form the government in the state again just like in it did in 2017.



"The lotus will bloom in all Assembly constituencies and the party will win over 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav is dreaming just like 'Mungerilal ke haseen sapne'," he told reporters.



Maurya also claimed that the SP government was fuelling mafia and goons, but in the BJP government, led by Yogi Adityanath, such people are fleeing from the state.



Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had accused Akhilesh and his party of protecting mafias and 'goondas' during his tenure.



Shah further said that the SP chief does not feel ashamed of speaking lies.



"Akhilesh Yadav does not even feel ashamed of lying," he had said.



Meanwhile, Akhilesh claimed that the BJP is now nervous because the people in Uttar Pradesh have already given the verdict.



--IANS

