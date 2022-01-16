Battle for UP: AIMIM announces 9 candidates

Lucknow, Jan 16 (IANS) The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has announced candidates for nine Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.



The seats on which AIMIM has fielded candidates are Loni (Ghaziabad), Garh Mukteshwar and Dhaulana (Hapur), Siwal Khan, Sardhana and Kithore (all Meerut), Behat in Saharanpur, Bareilly and Saharanpur rural.



This is the first list announced by the party for the UP Assembly elections.



--IANS

amita/dpb



