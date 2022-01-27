Battle for UP: AAP manifesto is a bag of goodies for voters

Lucknow, Jan 27 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday unveiled a bag of goodies for the people of Uttar Pradesh in its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections.



The party manifesto promises 300 units of free electricity and waiver of all power dues. The party also promises 24-hour power supply and free electricity for farmers. Farmers will also get the benefit of loan waiver.



For the youth, the AAP has assured 10 lakh jobs and an unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000.



Women will get Rs 1,000 per month, as announced earlier.



Releasing the manifesto, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the party would spend 25 per cent of the budget on education.



He said that the families of martyrs would be given a compensation of Rs one crore.



Singh also promised that the old pension scheme would be revived for government employees.



He also said that the trend of outsourcing in the government would be stopped.



--IANS

amita/skp/