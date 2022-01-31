Battle for UP: 2,000 people booked for code violation at SP-RLD event

Hapur (UP), Jan 31 (IANS) The Hapur police have booked over 2,000 people for allegedly breaching Covid-19 protocols at an SP-RLD joint press conference addressed by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal President Jayant Chaudhary on Saturday.



Among those booked are the alliance candidate from Garhmukteshwar, Ravindra Chaudhary, Akhilesh Yadav's election officer Anand Pal Singh and several other members of both parties.



Police said permission for 500 people was given to organisers but large crowds were seen at Lavkush Garden, the venue. Also, the press meet was to end by 7 p.m., but it exceeded the allotted time.



"It is a clear violation of Covid-19 and EC norms. We have booked two known and 2,000 unknown persons under relevant sections of the IPC," said Deepak Bhukar, SP, Hapur.



Police also charged the SP and RLD candidates with "mobilising crowds on the highway despite repeated warnings".



Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary, during their joint campaign adopted the 'Anna Jal' resolution and said they were carrying forward the legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh.



Yadav and Jayant said that their "lal topi and lal potli" will defeat the BJP and that together they will re-establish the Ganga-Jamuni culture in the state.



"This 'lal topi and lal potli containing grains' will teach them a lesson. Farmers are ready to topple the ruling party. It will get zero seats as people of western UP are angry with the BJP," said Akhilesh, adding that the frustration of losing ground is visible on the faces of every BJP leader.



The allies said that those who used to call farmers terrorists were creating hurdles in their movement by pretending to be farmers' supporters.



"Farmers have displayed commendable patience and courage before which the BJP government had to bow down and withdraw the three black farm laws," said Akhilesh, while Jayant Chaudhary added that no one can forget the way the BJP government minister's son crushed the farmers to death.



--IANS

