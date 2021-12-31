Basil Joseph's idea of filmmaking is to evolve and challenge himself

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Basil Joseph's filmmaking process involves exploring and learning new things at every step.



The 'Minnal Murali' director believes in making constant additions to his repository of skillset.



Basil says: "I always try to learn new things and to upskill. You cannot just stand somewhere and make movies with that limited knowledge. I am someone who didn't have a lot of exposure before coming into movies. I come from a very conservative family, I started watching movies only after I got into movies. I stand in an industry where my peers are so intelligent and excellent in terms of their knowledge, craft and skills about movies."



Defining Malayalam cinema as a competitive space, he says: "It is a very competitive Industry because Malayalam cinema is now known everywhere and they are creating content every week which is working out around India. It's a very constructive competition which goes on.



"When I look upto my peers, I see Dileesh Pothan, Mahesh Narayanan, Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, Shyam Pushkaran, Lijo Jose Pellissery, for me to be there, it's imperative for me to constantly evolve."



Breaking down the climax of the film in technical terms, he shares: "For our climax shoot, our action director, Vlad Rimberg conceived the action sequence without much use of ropes, cranes or a lot of props. We depended a lot on shot division and edits."



He lauds his crew for believing in the shared vision and working to the best of their potential.



"All the crew has come up together to give an extra effort to make it look grounded within the budget so that it looks real."



"The art director, Manu Jagadh; the cinematographer, Sameer Thahir and even VFX supervisor, Andrew came up with the idea which make it look real and practical. He never wanted to get all of it done in VFX to make him rich, he wanted everything to be real."



