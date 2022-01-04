Banned CPI (Maoist) leader's assets attached by ED

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that they have attached assets worth Rs 27.87 lakh belonging to the family members and associates of CPI (Maoist) leader Dilip Sahni alias Dilip Kumar Sahni alias Nitesh in connection with a prevention of money laundering case.



The ED official said that Dilip Sahni is an active member of CPI (Maoist) against which a case was lodged by ED and properties were attached.



"Properties attached are in the form of three land parcels, LIC policies, fixed deposits, bank deposits and a motor cycle amounting to Rs 27.87 lakh," said the ED official.



The ED lodged a money laundering case and started the investigation on the basis of 12 FIRs lodged at various Police Stations of Bihar, against Dilip Sahni. He was also chargesheeted by the Bihar Police.



The official said that the FIRs and the chargesheets revealed that he is a habitual offender and is accused of the several offences under IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and unlawful activities for the crime related to murder, attempt to murder, Criminal Conspiracy, use of Arms and Ammunition.



The ED found in its probe that the accused had invested the proceeds of crime, for acquiring various immovable properties and deposited cash in banks in the name of his family members so as to project them as untainted.



After identifying the property and bank details the ED initiated attachment proceedings.



Further investigation in the matter is on.



--IANS

atk/skp/