Bank servers hacked in Hyd, Rs.12 crore transferred

Hyderabad, Jan 24 (IANS) Cyber criminals hacked the serves of the A.P. Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank and allegedly transferred over Rs 12 crore to different accounts.



The cyber crime wing of Hyderabad police registered a case and took up investigation on Monday after the bank officials lodged a complaint.



Some persons hacked into the servers of the bank and transferred the huge amounts to about 100 different bank accounts.



The bank officials lodged a complaint with the police after the fraud came to light during internal verification.



A police team visited the main branch of the bank to launch the probe. The team gathered details of the cyber security system of the bank.



This is said to be first such e-fraud targeting a bank in the city.



With its headquarters in Hyderabad, Mahesh Bank has 45 branches across four states.



In 2018, hackers had siphoned off Rs 94 crore from Pune-based Cosmos Bank, India's second largest cooperative bank, by cloning thousands of credit cards.



