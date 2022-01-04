Bank of Baroda ropes in cricketer Shafali Verma as brand endorser

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) With her outstanding performance in the women's cricket for India, the state-owned Bank of Baroda on Tuesday said it has signed cricketer Shafali Verma as its brand endorser.



The youngest-ever to play T20I cricket for India said, "I am humbled and proud of being associated with an institution whose legacy is more than a century old. I am extremely grateful to the Bank of Baroda for this association and for believing in my potential. I personally connect with the Bank's forward-looking vision and its futuristic approach in all spheres of banking and technology."



The youngest Indian to top any ICC list, Shafali is hailed as one of the promising talents to watch out for in Women's Cricket. The explosive top-order batswoman is currently playing across all formats for India.



Sanjiv Chadha, managing director, and chief executive of Bank of Baroda said, "Bank of Baroda has a history of associating with ace athletes and sportspersons as its brand endorsers and being a crucial part of their journey. The Bank continuously supports the youth of the country through its various banking and non-banking initiatives and this announcement reflects the bank's ethos of adding value to its customer experience by choosing youth-icons like Shafali to inspire them."



--IANS



inj/bsk