Bank employees to go on with Dec 16-17 strike as key demand unmet

Chennai, Dec 15 (IANS) Banking operations in India will be affected on December 16-17 with about 10 lakh bank employees going on strike to protest privatisation of government banks.



The strike call was given by the United Forum of Bank Unions, an umbrella body of nine unions in the banking sector.



All India Bank Employees' Association General Secretary C.H. Venkatachalam said that at the conciliation meeting held in Delhi on Wednesday, where representatives of Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the Finance Ministry were also present, the unions reiterated that they would defer the strike if the Central government assures them that it would defer the introduction of Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Parliament.



"The government could not give any such assurance to us and hence the two day strike stands," he said.



"The strike is to defend and preserve public sector banks and oppose privatisation of Banks," he added.



The government had earlier said it would privatise two of its banks.



