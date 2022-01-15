Bank employee, aide held by CBI in bribe case

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) The CBI on Saturday said that it has arrested an employee of State Bank of India, Amravati (Maharashtra) and his accomplice in connection with a bribery case.



According to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official, a case was registered against Amar Khade, the sales executive, SBI CAP Securities, Home Loan Division, State Bank of India, and his accomplice Nikhil on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 20,000 for processing and sanctioning of top-up loan on transfer of home loan.



The victim, who approached the CBI, had taken a home loan of Rs 12 lakh from Equitas Small Finance Bank Amravati. He approached the accused for transfer of the loan account to ICICI Bank Gadge Branch.



"The accused informed the complainant to transfer the loan account to SBI Camp Branch instead of ICICI Bank. Accordingly, the victim applied for transfer of loan as well as for sanction of top up loan from SBI. It was also alleged that the accused arranged for transfer of home loan account and released top up loan," the official said.



The accused then allegedly visited the victim's house and sought an illegal gratification of Rs 20,000 from him for the said favour.



The victim decided to approach the federal probe agency. The CBI after lodging a case formed a team of elite officials to nab the accused red handed.



The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from the victim as part payment.



Later, the probe agency conducted searches on the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.



Amar Khade' accomplice Nikhil was also arrested.



Both the arrested will be produced before the court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Amravati (Maharashtra) on Saturday.



