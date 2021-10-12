Bani J, Sayani Gupta share their ideas of 'happily-ever-after'

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actress Sayani Gupta and VJ-turned-actress Bani J, who believe that portrayals of love, romance and 'happily-ever-after' somewhere influence our minds in real life, shared their ideas of the same.



Asked about her idea of happily-ever-after, Bani said, "The way I'm living my life right now is my happily ever after. I have people that I care about and who care about me, and we can express that love and appreciation for each other. I can travel, spend time with people that I really want to, create projects that I care about and be a part of projects that really fulfil me creatively, which I think is the best thing in the world. I also get to train whenever I want."



Sayani on the other hand said that in a relationship, she is the 'romantic' one.



She said, "I'm quite the romantic and I would love to believe that there's someone I could live happily ever after with. It's not like I'm waiting for the one but maybe someday I'll find someone. My idea of 'happily ever after' is that it has to be a partnership, and that doesn't come without quarrels or differences or disagreements. Rather, you figure things out and there's enough love and humour in the relationship to take it forward."



Both of them were conversing as part of the chat show series titled 'Dating These Days 2.0', which is a part of the Bumble dating app.



'Dating These Days 2.0' releases on the YouTube channel of Bumble.



