Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah concedes team was nervous, needs to improve

Al Amerat, Oct 20 (IANS) There were occasions when Bangladesh felt the First Round Group B match against co-hosts Oman in the ICC T20 World Cup here could slip away, and skipper Mahmudullah was not too happy with the situation, saying after the 26-run win that, "I think there are a lot of areas we need to improve".



After the shocking six-run defeat to newcomers Scotland in the opening match on October 17, Bangladesh overcame some nervy moments to defeat Oman by 26 runs on Tuesday evening. Bangladesh lost two early wickets in the first innings forcing them to take a cautious approach in Powerplays, managing only 29 after the first six overs.



By contrast, Oman raced out of the blocks, with Jatinder Singh and Kashyap Prajapati showing plenty of intent to reach 47 for two and looking threatening.



Bangladesh, however, stayed alive in the tournament but their performance in the powerplays left Mahmudullah jittery, who said during the post-match press conference that, "We'll take this win, but I think there are a lot of areas we need to improve. I hope everyone is happy. Thanks to the crowd that came in, they expect us to win. Delivering a win for them, for the country is the most important thing.



"Shakib and Naim batted brilliantly, they had good partnerships and that took us to 150-plus. But we should have done better with the new ball, (we) bowled a lot of wides. We need to see those areas and correct them. I think our death bowling was going well. In the middle part we brought the game back. But the first six overs (powerplays) -- batting and bowling -- we need to improve."



Even all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan conceded Oman were in the match till the 15th over.



"Oman played really good cricket but we held our nerve. Experience played a role. Oman were in the game for 15 overs, so credit to them. I think this win will settle our nerves."



For Oman, the loss means it will all come down to the final game against Scotland. The big win over Papua New Guinea first up means that a win over Scotland would likely be enough, regardless of what Bangladesh do against PNG. If things fall the right way, Oman could yet top the group and secure the B1 spot in Group 2 of the Super 12.



