Bangladesh fielding error vs New Zealand goes viral; leaves cricket fans in splits

Hagley Oval (Christchurch), Jan 9 (IANS) A fielding error from Bangladesh first gave New Zealand batter Will Young a lifeline and then seven runs off a delivery bowled by Ebadot Hossain, even as the pace bowler fumed on Day 1 of the second Test here on Sunday.



The gaffe left the cricket fans amused who took to social media to post memes and hilarious comments as the tourists toiled all day long without much success.



New Zealand look set to post a mammoth total as they have amassed 303/1 with eight overs still to be bowled on the opening day.



New Zealand skipper Tom Latham is looking good for a double century as he is unbeaten on 171, while Devon Conway has made a patient 72.



The incident took place on the final ball of the first over after lunch as a healthy edge from Young was grassed at slip. As the ball sped to the boundary, the New Zealand openers took three runs.



Wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan, after receiving the ball from the fine leg fielder, threw it towards the non-strikers end. But a misfield there saw the ball race to the boundary with Ebadot giving a futile chase right till the very end.



Bangladesh are 1-0 up in the two-Test series having secured a historic eight-wicket win in the opener with Ebadot Hossain claiming six second-innings wickets on Day 5 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.



It was Bangladesh's first win against New Zealand in New Zealand in any format of the game with the tourists breaking the hosts' 17-match unbeaten streak at home.



It was Bangladesh's maiden Test win over New Zealand in 16 attempts and also the first over a top-five ICC-ranked team away from home.



