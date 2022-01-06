'Bangarraju', starring Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, set for Sankranti release

Hyderabad, Jan 6 (IANS) Despite the many postponements announced in the recent days, the makers of the Telugu family drama, Bangarraju, starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, have said the film will hit the screens on January 14.



The date is significant because it is the Sankranti day. After the postponement of 'RRR' and 'Radhe Shyam', all eyes were on 'Bangarraju'.



Billed as an "out-and-out family drama", 'Bangarraju' features Ramya Krishna as the female lead opposite Nagarjuna, while 'Uppena' actress Krithi Shetty is to play Naga Chaitanya's love interest in the movie.



Helmed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, 'Bangarraju' is the sequel to 'Soggade Chinni Nayana', which is one of the biggest hits of Nagarjuna. Its peppy track with Faria Abdullah of 'Jathi Rathnalu' fame has given the film a good initial buzz.



Interestingly, Sankranti holds a special significance for the Akkineni family. According to Nagarjuna, his father, the celebrated actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, became famous only after his 1971 movie 'Dasara Bullodu', released on the Sankranti day, went on to become a blockbuster.



