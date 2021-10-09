'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's memoirs now in Marathi

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) As part of the Golden Jubilee of Liberation of Bangladesh being celebrated this year, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday released the Marathi translation of the memoirs of the neighbouring country's founder-father, 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



The volume, "The Unfinished Memoirs" (2012), penned by the Father of Bangladesh, is translated from Bengali into Marathi "Apurna Atmakatha" by writer and editor Aparna Velankar, and published by Anand Limaye.



The translation project was undertaken at the behest of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Mumbai to mark the Birth Centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman being celebrated along with the 50 years of the liberation of the country.



The legendary Bangabandhu's daughter, Sheikh Hasina, 74, is the current Prime Minister of Bangladesh.



On the momentous double-occasion, the Governor felicitated several Indian war veterans who had taken part in the freedom war of Bangladesh in 1971, including Admiral (retired) Vishnu M. Bhagwat, Lt.Gen. K.S. Brar and Commander Ashok Batra.



Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Mumbai M. Lutfor Rahman, Deputy High Commissioner in New Delhi M. Nural Islam, All India Association of Industries (AIAI) President Vijay Kalantri and other dignitaries were also present.



