Bailable warrant against ex-BSP Minister in UP

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 14 (IANS) A special MP/MLA court in Hathras has issued warrants against former Energy Minister Ramveer Upadhyay and his personal assistant in a case filed by a former block development council (BDC) member, accusing them of attempting to kidnap him in September 2019.



The victim, Virendra Kumar, had filed an application before the court of additional district and sessions Judge, Parul Verma, who issued the bailable warrants against the duo and directed them to appear in the court on November 15.



According to an order copy, Virendra Kumar, a Scheduled Caste, was elected to BDC in 2017. He had accused Upadhyay and his associates for allegedly kidnapping him to get his vote in 2017 MLC (member of Legislative Council) elections.



He claimed that he had lodged a police complaint against the minister at Chandpa police station then but due to his influence, police closed the file after a biased probe. He had then approached the Apex court and the court directed CB-CID to investigate the matter in July 2017.



Two years later, Upadhyay visited Bisana village with his convoy. After seeing the complainant, the former minister allegedly started passing casteist remarks and threatened him with dire consequences for approaching the court against him.



When Kumar confronted him saying that he was doing his work, Upadhyay had asked his associates to put him in a vehicle. However, he failed to "kidnap" him as local people were present there.



Kumar had tried to lodge a police complaint against him, but no FIR was registered.



--IANS

amita/dpb

