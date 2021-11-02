Badvel win is people's affirmation of good governance: Jagan

Amaravati, Nov 2 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday described the resounding victory of his YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in by-election to Badvel Assembly as people's affirmation of good governance in the State.



Reacting to the poll outcome, he tweeted that this blessing of people for 'people's government' and good governance was beyond expectations, and that his government would try to do more good for the people.



Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked people for giving a huge victory to the YSRCP and congratulated Dr Dasari Sudha for her victory.



In a one-sided contest, Sudha defeated her nearest rival, Panathala Suresh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), by 90,533 votes.



In the constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes, Sudha polled 1,12,211 votes while Suresh finished distant second with 21,678 votes.



The outcome was significant for the Chief Minister as the constituency is part of his home district Kadapa.



Terming Badvel by-election result as people's victory, Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy said that people have reposed their trust in the state government, as they witnessed true welfare in the last two years.



He told reporters that the Badvel win has increased their responsibility in delivering good governance and stated that this is the victory of every Dalit, weaker sections, and every common man.



He said though the BJP contested the poll, it was TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu who was working behind the scenes. He claimed that people were well aware of that fact and thus, rejected them both.



The MLA added that one must know what the people really want and suggested the BJP leaders consider fulfilling the promises made during the state's bifurcation to win people's hearts.



He slammed Chandrababu Naidu saying he destroyed the State for the sake of special package by mortgaging the special status at the Centre. He said that the state government had been implementing welfare schemes as per the calendar, without any irregularities through direct benefit transfer.



Meanwhile, BJP state President Somu Veerraju claimed that the by-poll outcome Ashows that people are not happy with the YSRCP government. He said this was evident from the fact that the BJP's votes increased by 300 per cent compared to 2019.



He also alleged that the YSRCP won the by-election by resorting to electoral malpractices.



--IANS

ms/vd











