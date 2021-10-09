Badshah to join Shilpa as 'India's Got Talent' judge

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Rapper Badshah joins Shilpa Shetty Kundra as a judge on 'India's Got Talent'.



Sharing his excitement, Badshah said: "I am ecstatic to be a part of 'India's Got Talent', which will include some of the top talents from across the country. Above all, I am delighted to take on the role of a judge with Shilpaji. I have always wanted to collaborate with her."



The reality show is the Indian adaptation of the international 'Got Talent' format. Since 'America's Got Talent' was first aired in 2006, the format has been successfully adapted in over 70 countries.



With a panel of judges first shortlisting thousands of hopefuls from across the country, followed by weeks of performance judged by the celebrity jury, and finally, the winner being chosen after the viewers cast their votes, the format gives a platform to budding talents and opens the gates to a world of new opportunities.



'India's Got Talent' will be airing soon on Sony Entertainment Television.



