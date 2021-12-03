Badshah, Seerat Kapoor to come together for a party number 'Slow slow'

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Badshah is gearing up for the biggest party anthem of the year titled ‘Slow slow with Seerat Kapoor, which will also feature Abhishek Singh.



The song, launched by the T-Series music label, will be Badshah's latest offering after the chartbusting number 'Jugnu'.



Talking about the foot-tapping number, Badshah said: "‘Slow Slow' is a super fun and peppy song... No one knows the pulse of the audience better than him. Also Seerat and Abhishek have really done a stellar job as well. I am excited to see how people react to this one".



Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, added: "December has always been the party season of the year. And what better way to celebrate than with a combination like Badshah featuring Seerat and Abhishek. This is the first time they are coming together, and after hearing the track, I am sure that this will be the party anthem of the year".



‘Slow Slow' produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and featuring Badshah, Abhishek Singh and Seerat Kapoor, will hit the airwaves soon.



