Badshah on his music video 'Sajna' for reality show 'Say Yes to the Dress India'

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Rapper Badshah and singer Payal Dev have come together for the music video 'Sajna' created for a reality show 'Say Yes to the Dress India'.



This is the Indian version of American reality TV series 'Say Yes to the Dress'. As this is a wedding song, Badshah will be seen in different avatars in the track from a 'pandit' (priest), chef, rapper and event manager, and so on.



'Say Yes to the Dress India' will showcase those brides that are selected through auditions and the designers will be creating wedding dresses as per their wish. Badshah has tried to bring out the emotions and feelings of the bride in this track.



The rapper says: "The song hits the right notes for each bride, and it was absolutely fun to envision its playout as I tried to capture the multiple thoughts that run through the mind of a bride. For the first time I was not just being myself but playing some quirky avatars which made the experience one of a kind for me too."



Payal, who has also sung along with Badshah adds her working experience with him: "It's always a fun time working with Badshah and this song is nothing less than magic to the ears. Since we thoroughly enjoy this track ourselves, I am sure the audiences too will give it just the amount of love it deserves".



The choreography of this wedding song is by Punit J. Pathak and he has tried to keep it as simple and catchy as possible.



As he says: "Listening to the track, I knew it was going to be the song of the season so I tried to keep the choreography as simple and catchy as possible so that everyone can recreate it with ease on any Indian wedding or party occasion. Also, Badshah has created such an amazing and catchy song and I had to justify it visually hence the thought of bringing a surprise element for his fans by showcasing him in a never seen before look of a 'pandit', wedding planner, chef and designer which he portrayed so well."



The wedding song 'Sajna' has released on YouTube and the reality show 'Say Yes to the Dress India' will start from December 8 on discovery+.



--IANS

ila/kr