'Back to school' for Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Dec 12 (IANS) It was "back to school" for Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday as he sat among the students during his inspection of the "smart" classroom of the Brundaban Government High School in his home turf Hinjilicut in Ganjam district.



Although it was a Sunday, the students, teachers, and other school staff were there to welcome the Chief Minister to their school, which was taken up under the 5T School Transformation programme.



Patnaik sat on a bench in a class room among the students as he discussed various topics with them. The class teacher informed the Chief Minister how much the students are happy with the infrastructure and facilities provided after the transformation.



He interacted with the students on various aspects of the high school transformation programme and advised them to do well in their careers. A student of that class gifted him his portrait as a token of respect and gratitude.



He also visited the modern laboratory and e-library and other state-of-the-art facilities in the school. Patnaik was accompanied by his Secretary, 5T, V.K. Pandian.



The students expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for spending time with them and also providing modern facilities.



"The Chief Minister asked us 'Are you all happy with the school'. We replied that all of us are very happy. He also inquired whether we need anything more for studies. But, we said nothing more is needed," said a girl student of the school.



The state government has been transforming government-run schools under its 5T initiative by creating modern infrastructure at par with the private schools.



This was the first visit of Patnaik to his home turf Ganjam since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. In the morning, he visited the Maa Tara Tarini temple, the presiding deity of Ganjam at Purushottampur.



