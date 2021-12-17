Back injury forces Prabhat Chaudhary to exit 'Nima Denzongpa'

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actor Prabhat Chaudhary, who joined the cast of 'Nima Denzongpa' to play the parallel lead role of Paras, has quit the show because of a back injury he suffered on the set.



He said: "It was just a month back that I joined the show and I was very happy to play the lead role, but destiny had other plans for me. While shooting for a fight sequence I injured myself and now I am under observation. I returned to my parents in Delhi and they are taking care of me. My doctor has advised me not to shoot for some more. Also, I'm unable to walk for more than ten minutes. So, I decided to quit the show, keeping my health as my priority and the producers respected my decision."



Prabhat said that he would take on some interesting projects as soon as he recovers. "I want to keep my audience entertained. But at times you can't help. Very soon I will return with something new and exciting. As of now, I'm unable to move out of my house and most of the time I'm on bed rest. I really appreciate people messaging me on social media and wishing for my recovery."



Prabhat made his television debut with 'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' after becoming popular on social media.



