Baby is born to both parents, even after divorce father can meet child: K'taka HC

Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court has told the mother, who has been refusing her divorced husband to meet their child, that she should allow the child to meet his father.



"The parents would have got divorced. But, the child is born to both of them. When this is the case, why are you preventing them from meeting, let them meet," the court told the mother on Friday.



The court further said that 'children of present age would be so intelligent that they will have the capacity to advise parents'.



The divisional bench headed by Justice B. Veerappa, while looking into the petition of a divorced husband settled in Chennai, pleading for directions from the court to his separated wife to allow him to meet their 12-year-old son.



The counsel for father brought to the notice of the court that the mother was not allowing his petitioner to meet the child. The counsel appearing for the mother stated that the boy is studying in SSLC (Class 10). The midterm examinations would begin from the last week of this month. If he allowed the meeting father, his studies would get affected.



The bench did not agree with the argument and remarked that the children of present age are more mature and there is no scope for your fears. The bench further ordered that the child could spend half of his winter and summer holidays with his father.



The counsel for the mother objected to this and pleaded not to pass this order as the father is married and he has a male baby out of wedlock.



The bench directed the counsel to bring the son to the court on November 24. "Let us see what the child has to say regarding meeting his father at our office," the bench stated and adjourned the matter.



--IANS

mka/dpb

