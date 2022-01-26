Babus should introspect, check if their hands are free of corruption: Goa Guv

Panaji, Jan 26 (IANS) Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Wednesday urged the government servants to introspect and examine their consciousness to check whether their hands are free of corruption.



"As far as public workers and bureaucrats are concerned, it is an introspection day. What do you mean by sovereignty of a country? What do you mean by republic? All public workers and government servants and related persons active in such fields should introspect whether our consciousness... should evaluate such a situation," Pillai said in his Republic Day address in Goa.



"I would ask all of us to have an introspection, whether we are dedicating (ourselves) to the public. Whether our hands are free from corruption and all other things and in this state take a pledge whether we will do more and more service to the people," he also said.



Pillai also lauded the state for giving "maximum importance" to Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, which mandates that the "State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India".



"Today, I am very happy I am in Goa. Goa is one state giving maximum importance to that and that's why Article 44 of the Constitution under the heading of directive principles is implemented only in Goa and I can proudly say it is not a dead letter and it is included by all sections of society in Goa," Pillai said.



--IANS

maya/dpb







