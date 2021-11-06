'Baahubali', 'Shahrukh' hog limelight at Hyderabad's buffalo carnival

Hyderabad, Nov 6 (IANS) 'Baahubali', 'Shahrukh' and 'Love Rana' are some of the super bulls attracting all the attention at the annual Sadar Utsav Mela here.



'Baahubali', brought from Haryana by the organizers, weighs 2,000 kg, is 7.5 feet tall and 18 feet long. Named after the superhit movie, its daily diet includes 25 litres of milk, 20 eggs, and three kg dry fruits.



The super bull's handlers say they also serve two bottles of premium Scotch every week to the giant bull, which is taken for 5 km walk and swimming every day. They also massage it with almond oil for the glowing skin.



'Shahrukh', named after Bollywood superstar, is three and a half years old and weighs 1,800 kg. It has two handlers who take care of its daily food. Scotch whiskey worth Rs 3,000 is served twice a week to help the animal's digestive system.



Another attraction at this year's event is 'Love Rana' brought from Haryana, two years ago. It was born to 'Sultan Raju' who was once a national champion, says Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Madhu Yadav.



"We spend Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 on it daily but during Sadar Utsav, this goes up to Rs 15,000," he said.



Sadar Utsav is Hyderabad's annual buffalo carnival being organised by Yadav community for the last six decades.



While the celebrations last year were low-key due to the pandemic, this year the organisers have made elaborate arrangements.



While the carnival was organised at Ameerpet, Khairatabad, West Marredpally areas of the city during the last couple of days, the main event is scheduled to be held at Narayanguda on Saturday night.



Telangana's Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav attended the carnival at West Marredpally.



Around 4-5 years ago, all the super bulls used to be brought from Haryana on rent for the event but now the members of Yadav community have purchased a few giant bulls and are rearing them at their dairy farms in the city.



During the annual event, held after Diwali, specially decorated bulls are paraded through the roads accompanied with brass bands and DJ music, with people dancing to 'teen-maar' steps.



The participating animals are also encouraged to rear up on their hind legs or bow with front knees on ground. "We specially train them for this," said Madhu Yadav.



The Hyderabad police have imposed traffic restrictions in view of the Sadar Utsav Mela which will be celebrated at YMCA, Narayanaguda.



The restrictions will be in force from 7 p.m. on Saturday to 5 a.m. on Sunday.



Traffic will not be allowed towards YMCA from Kachiguda Road, Vittalwadi Road, Rajmohallah, Reddy College, Old Barkatpura Post Office, Old Excise Office lane, Barkatpura Chaman and other routes. The vehicles will be diverted at different points.



Police have also appealed to the general public to take alternate routes to reach their destinations.



Meanwhile, a super bull brought for the carnival went berserk at Khairatabad on Friday, injuring three passersby. It also damaged a two-wheeler. The handlers had a tough time controlling the animal.



--IANS

ms/sks