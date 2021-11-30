Azerbaijan military helicopter crashes, some crew killed

Baku, Nov 30 (IANS) A military helicopter of Azerbaijan's Border Service crashed on Tuesday during a training exercise, leaving some crew members dead and others injured, according to authorities.



The helicopter came down in the northeastern Azerbaijani district of Khizi at about 10.40 a.m. local time (06.40 GMT), the Border Service and Office of the Prosecutor General said in a joint statement, Xinhua news agency reported.



Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.



--IANS

int/sks/skp/

