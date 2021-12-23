Ayushmann Khurrana: Cinema can promote inclusivity and equality in society

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana, who was recently seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', feels that cinema can bring about a change in society and that he has tried to contribute towards the cause of inclusivity and equality through his work in films.



Talking about the purpose of cinema, the actor mentions, "I have always believed that cinema can serve a purpose to better society and I hope that such films have done their bit to affect change. I have played a small hand in harbouring a sentiment of equality among my countrymen because I have to credit my visionary filmmakers and script writers for doing the brunt of the work because it is their vision that has triggered the winds of change."



In his opinion, a society gets reflected in its films and stories, the actor says, "Progressive films can only be made in a progressive society and the response that 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is getting is tantamount to the fact that people want to see more and more disruptive content."



He thanks his audience for accepting his stories with open arms, "I am thankful to people for being open-minded to see films about a gay couple on screen in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' and also about a cis-het man and a trans-woman's love story in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'".



He adds, "When we set out to make 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', our aim was to start an important conversation on inclusivity and equality in India."



"It is amazing to see that the film has engaged the nation, is entertaining people and also delivering a powerful message. This shows they are recognising the need for gender parity and inclusivity," he concludes.



Ayushmann will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek' which would mark their second collaboration after 'Article 15', Anubhuti Kashyap's 'Doctor G' and 'Action Hero' directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.



