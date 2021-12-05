Ayodhya security on high alert for Dec 6

By Arshad Afzaal Khan

Ayodhya, Dec 5 (IANS) The security forces in Ayodhya have been put on high alert in view of 30th anniversary of the demolition of Babri mosque. The administration has established a special control room in the district magistrate office to keep vigil on any development on December 6.





The Ayodhya temple town and the district has been divided in multiple security zones and forces have been deployed at sensitive points. All the magistrates have been instructed to keep round the clock vigil on all minor and major developments in the twin towns of Ayodhya and Faizabad.



The Muslim community in Ayodhya, that used to observe 'Black Day' on every anniversary of the demolition of the mosque has decided not to do so this time.



Haji Asad Ahmad, a Muslim leader and Ayodhya corporator, said, "now after the Ayodhya verdict that has given the Babri Masjid land for Ram temple, we wish to create an atmosphere of harmony and brotherhood with our Hindu brothers and sisters, so we decided not to hold any such program this time, but, there will be recitation of holy Quran in all mosques of Ayodhya and Faizabad and we will pray to the Almighty for peace and brotherhood."



Meanwhile, the Ayodhya police is carrying out regular mock drills in the temple town, and the special armed squads are doing security drills to plug every loopholes of security system.



Talking to IANS, Ayodhya SSP Shailesh Pandey said, "We are alert for any kind of security emergencies on any day and we conduct security drills from time to time to keep our forces alert. However, we are extraordinarily vigilant keeping in view December 6."



--IANS

arshad/skp/