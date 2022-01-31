AWBI writes to Bengal govt to rehabilitate animals from Ajanta Circus

Kolkata, Jan 31 (IANS) The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has written to the director of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AHVS) here and the member secretary of the Calcutta Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CSPCA) asking them to seize and rehabilitate the animals from Ajanta Circus immediately.



The order was issued on the basis of a complaint lodged by Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India alleging that the circus is reportedly using animals for performance without a performing animals registration certificate (PARC). The AWBI cancelled the PARC of the circus on January 17, but it was allegedly continuing with its performance with the animals till date.



The AWBI, which is the prescribed authority under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, and regulates the use of animals for performances in the country, cancelled the PARC of Ajanta Circus because the circus had failed to respond to a show-cause notice issued on December 1, 2020 and reminders sent on January 13 and August 24, 2021.



The AWBI had issued a show-cause notice to the circus for breach of the conditions of registration under the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001, by not informing the AWBI before moving to Kishanganj, Bihar, and for concealing the location of animals to avoid an inspection as well as for committing an offence under Section 26 of the PCA Act. The AWBI last received a monthly report from the circus on January 3, 2020.



According to the complaint, the circus presently camped at Sinthi More Mela Ground in Baranagar, Kolkata where they were allegedly using three horses, nine dogs, two macaws and seven cockatoos for their daily performances.



"PETA India urges authorities to take immediate action to save animals from Ajanta Circus, which condemns them to chronic confinement and deprivation of everything that is natural and important to them," says PETA India Senior Advocacy Officer Harshil Maheshwari. "We're asking that families support only non-animal forms of entertainment.a



However no comment was available for the authorities of the alleged circus.



