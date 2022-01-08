Avishka Fernando tests Covid-19 positive ahead of Zimbabwe series

Colombo, Jan 8 (IANS) Ahead of the three-ODI series against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka's top-order batter Avishka Fernando has tested positive for Covid-19. Fernando was ruled out from the series before he entered the team bio-bubble.



Captain Dasun Shanaka, who earlier tested positive for Covid-19, returns to the squad after fully recovering and will be leading against Zimbabwe. Earlier it was announced that all-rounder and ace spinner Wanindu Hasaranga too would not be available for the series due to an injury.



Kusal Mendis, who has passed the fitness tests, will soon join the squad after a one-year ban on him was lifted on Friday. Last July, Sri Lanka Cricket imposed a one-year ban on Mendis along with Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella for violating the bio-bubble during a tour in England.



A team comprising young players has been selected for the three-match series against Zimbabwe. The series starts on January 16 with the first match and will have day-night fixtures scheduled for January 18 and 21. It will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.



The squad:

Kamil Mishara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Mahesh Theekshana, Kalana Perera, Shiran Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Minod Bhanuka, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunarathna, Ashen Bandara, Ramesh Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera, and Nuwan Thusara.



