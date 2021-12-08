Avinash Wadhawan makes TV comeback after 3 years with 'Aggar Tum Na Hote'

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Actor Avinash Wadhawan, who is known for his work in television shows such as 'Piyaa Albela' and web show 'State of Siege: 26/11', is seen in a pivotal role in the show 'Aggar Tum Na Hote'. He is making a comeback on television after three years in the role of Gajendra Pandey in the serial.



Talking about coming back to television, Avinash says: "I feel that the kind of public reach television has, no other medium offers that, be it cinema or OTT. When I was first told about my character, I was extremely excited after listening to the story as I was looking out for a good role and Gajendra's character is very complex and I've never played a role like this in all my earlier shows."



Avinash in the show is playing the character of a very influential and rich broker based in Uttar Pradesh. He is a very strong and authoritative man. His character has a dark side, but at the same time, he is very caring for his family.



He added: "The story is like an emotional rollercoaster and has some immersive drama that shows a strained but deeply bonded relationship between a father and his son. I'm enjoying enacting this role and I have even changed my body language, attire and attitude to get into the skin of my character.



"Personally, my nature is opposite to Gajendra Pandey's loud, ruthless, and show-off nature so it is a bit more challenging and I couldn't relate to it. But I am trying my best to portray the role."



'Aggar Tum Na Hote' airs on Zee TV.



