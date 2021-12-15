Available for ODI selection; no problem with Rohit Sharma: Virat Kohli

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) India Test skipper Virat Kohli categorically denied a rift between him and the new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma during the pre-departure virtual press conference ahead of the three-Test series against South Africa beginning on December 26.



With Rohit Sharma missing the three-Test series in South Africa due to a hamstring injury and Virat Kohli 'reportedly planning' to skip the three One-day Internationals due to personal reasons, it had given rise to speculation that all is not well in the team.



In fact, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin had fuelled speculation of a rift in the leadership group by tweeting yesterday, "Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable fr d upcoming test. There is no harm in taking a break but d timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation abt d rift. Neither will be giving up d another form of cricket."



However, Kohli said on Wednesday afternoon that he "never wanted to rest and was available for ODI selection," quashing rumours that he didn't want to play under Rohit Sharma in the three ODIs in South Africa.



On his relationship with Rohit, Kohli said, "I have no problems with Rohit. I've been clarifying this for the last two years. I'm tired of it. Any action or communication from me will never be to demean the team. I'm committed to Indian cricket."



