Auto-rickshaw driver's body found near railway tracks

Lucknow, Jan 31 (IANS) The body of a 24-year-old auto-rickshaw driver has been recovered from Utratia-Manaknagar railway track under the SGPGI police station here.



The deceased has been identified as Arpit Tiwari a.k.a. Dhiru, who hailed from Sitapur and lived with his family in Senani Vihar Colony of the SGPGI area.



Police said that around 5 p.m. on Sunday, locals saw the body of a man near the railway tracks and informed them. The police reached the spot and after identifying the body, informed the relatives of the deceased about the incident.



Station House Officer (SHO), SGPGI, Dharampal Singh said that so far, no suicide note has been found. The police have taken the body and sent it for post-mortem.



"It is possible that Arpit could have committed suicide. A probe is still underway," he said.



Pramod Tiwari, father of the deceased, said that Arpit was married a year ago and had no enmity with anybody. Fellow auto-rickshaw drivers said that the deceased lived under a lot of stress.



--IANS

amita/dpb



