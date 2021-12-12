Australia's worries rise as Warner joins Hazlewood on injured list

Brisbane, Dec 12 (IANS) Australia's injury concerns are mounting following their nine-wicket win over England in the opening Ashes Test at the Gabba, which concluded inside four days.



While star fast bowler Josh Hazlewood's side strain was skipper Pat Cummins's worry during the post-match press conference, he now has to contend with opener David Warner's fitness concerns after the batting stalwart did not come out to bat in the second innings on Saturday.



While Australia chased down the 20-run target set by England in the second innings in the sixth over of their essay, Warner, who scored 94 in the first innings, not coming out to bat raised several eyebrows.



Starc was quoted as saying by sen.com.au that the prolific run-getter "should be right for Adelaide (Test)" after getting through a net session on Sunday.



"We just chose not to risk him (in the second innings of the Brisbane Test). I think he had a hit in here and got through it," Cummins said. (He's) still pretty sore, but he should be right for Adelaide. We'll monitor him, but I think he'll be fine."



The day-night Test in Adelaide begins on December 16.



On Hazlewood's injury, who bowled with a sore rib on Day 4 and removed the dangerous Jos Buttler, Cummins admitted that the pace bowler carried an injury into the day's play.



"It's rib - little bit of rib. Nothing too serious but didn't want to turn into a huge injury. He came out on Saturday and was able to bowl, and got through a really good spell, but yeah, he's a little bit sore. We're just managing him through. It's obviously a five-Test match summer. He's key for us, so we don't want to blow him out of the water on day two or three," added Cummins.



